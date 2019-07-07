Train derails near Kelliher, Sask.

Melville and Ituna RCMP were called to a train derailment eight kilometres southeast of Kelliher, Sask., at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

A detour was set up on Highway 15 while the train cars were removed from the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident and no dangerous goods were involved, according to RCMP.

As of about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the cleanup and repair of the train derailment was ongoing. CN Rail said the cleanup would be done between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

CN police and staff remained on the scene Sunday as the repairs were carried out.

Motorists are being asked to use caution when travelling in the area and to be aware of the “considerable number” of personnel working nearby.

RCMP say Highway 15 is now open.