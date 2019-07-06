CNESST investigates city worker’s death in a Verdun pool

Quebec’s worker health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating the death of a city worker at Verdun’s Natatorium on Thursday.

According to preliminary information gathered on-site, the employer followed proper, if not superior, safety measures, said Diane Thibault, a CNESST spokesperson.

The man in his 50s collapsed while doing masonry reparations, said Thibault. It is still too early to determine whether or not it was an accident or if it was linked to the excessive heat over the last few days, she added.

More information on the man’s medical results is needed to assert the cause of the incident, she said.

READ MORE: Montreal increases age limit for unsupervised children in public pools

Earlier this summer, the CNESST warned employers about the upcoming seasonal heat waves. Businesses whose employees must perform physical work during heat periods must provide an action plan to protect them.

Employers must adjust workloads according to meteorological conditions, provide sufficient amounts of fresh water to employees and ensure they take adequate breaks.

Workers are also reminded to pay attention to heatstroke symptoms, such as muscular cramps, chills, nausea, dizziness and vertigo, in order to detect it early.

READ MORE: Montreal to upgrade fences around outdoor swimming pools

Incoherent speech, loss of balance or consciousness, and vomiting may also be signs of a heatstroke, but could also indicate a medical emergency and immediate medical help must be sought.

— With files form the Canadian Press