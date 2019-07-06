Chipman
July 6, 2019 3:37 pm

Tornado warning in effect for Oromocto, Sunbury County in New Brunswick

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Nevin deMilliano / Prairie Storm Chasers
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that will possibly produce a tornado on Saturday.

It is possible that there will also be damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

Doppler radar indicates a potential tornado 25 km south-southeast of Boistown, according to Environment Canada.

The thunderstorm motion is East SouthEast, and communities in the path include Chipman, Hardwood Ridge, North Ridge.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Environment Canada advises people to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

People are also advised to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

