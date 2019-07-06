Weather
July 6, 2019 3:02 pm

Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

By Online Journalist  Global News

It's going to be a cloudy, wet Saturday for many regions in the southern half of the province. Kasia Bodurka has more on what to expect.

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” the national weather service said in its Saturday warning, which was posted at 10:42 a.m. PT.

“Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Environment Canada’s severe thunderstorm watch for Saturday includes the South Thompson, Okanagan and Boundary regions plus the East Kootenays.

Environment Canada

READ MORE: UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch has ended for B.C.’s Southern Interior

The warning stretches from the North Okanagan to the South Okanagan and also includes the South Thompson and Boundary regions.

The East Kootenays are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

On Friday, a severe thunderstorm watch was posted for all of B.C.’s Southern Interior. That watch was later rescinded in the day, though, just before 7 p.m.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

