Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” the national weather service said in its Saturday warning, which was posted at 10:42 a.m. PT.

“Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The warning stretches from the North Okanagan to the South Okanagan and also includes the South Thompson and Boundary regions.

The East Kootenays are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

On Friday, a severe thunderstorm watch was posted for all of B.C.’s Southern Interior. That watch was later rescinded in the day, though, just before 7 p.m.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.