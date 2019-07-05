Ottawa under severe thunderstorm watch, heat wave expected to last into Saturday

Ottawa is at risk of getting hit by strong thunderstorms on Friday, Environment Canada is warning.

The weather agency has put the national capital under a severe thunderstorm watch as residents endure day three of a bad heat wave that’s expected to last well into Saturday.

The forecasted storms could produce wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, heavy rain and hail the size of a nickel, Environment Canada cautioned in its advisory.

Take cover immediately if “threatening weather” rolls in, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ottawa remains under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada earlier this week. The Prescott and Russell, Renfrew and Pembroke areas are also under similar heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches on Friday.

The temperature in the national capital on Friday is expected to reach a high of 33 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 40. That’s about two degrees higher than Thursday’s humidity peak.

The sky will get increasingly cloudy as the day goes on, according to Environment Canada. The low Friday night will be 21 C.

On Saturday, the muggy, hot weather is expected to continue; temperatures are predicted to hit 30 but feel like 39 with the humidity.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of showers Saturday morning, plus a risk of a thunderstorm, the weather agency says. The temperature will drop to 14 C at night.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 28 and a low of 14 in the evening.