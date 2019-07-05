Canada
July 5, 2019 10:51 pm

Toddler taken to hospital after falling from window of southeast Calgary home

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.

Global News
A Calgary toddler was injured on Friday afternoon after falling from a window at a home in the 200-block of Auburn Meadows Crescent S.E., according to police.

Calgary EMS told Global News the 20-month-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said emergency crews were called to the home at 5:45 p.m. They said the boy’s parents were changing screen windows at the time of the incident.

According to police, the boy fell from a window and onto a garage roof before falling to the ground.

It was unclear what height the boy fell from or what he was doing at the time of the fall.

