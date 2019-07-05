Toddler taken to hospital after falling from window of southeast Calgary home
A Calgary toddler was injured on Friday afternoon after falling from a window at a home in the 200-block of Auburn Meadows Crescent S.E., according to police.
Calgary EMS told Global News the 20-month-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said emergency crews were called to the home at 5:45 p.m. They said the boy’s parents were changing screen windows at the time of the incident.
According to police, the boy fell from a window and onto a garage roof before falling to the ground.
It was unclear what height the boy fell from or what he was doing at the time of the fall.
READ MORE: Child falls from 2nd storey at East Vancouver home
Watch below: (From May 27, 2019) Experts urge child safety around open windows as the weather heats up.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.