July 5, 2019 7:18 pm

Crash on Coquihalla south of Kamloops closes road in both directions

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police and emergency crews at the scene of a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops on Friday, July 5, 2019.

CFJC News
A crash on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops has shut down the route in both directions Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes roughly three kilometres southwest of the ramp to Highway 1.

DriveBC called the crash “serious,” and have since provided a detour to passenger vehicles via Lac Le Jeune Road.

Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 5A south.

No details are available yet about the number of vehicles involved or if there are any injuries.

Kamloops RCMP said more information would be coming later Friday.

Global News has also reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for comment.

More to come…

