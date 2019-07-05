Crash on Coquihalla south of Kamloops closes road in both directions

A crash on the Coquihalla Highway south of Kamloops has shut down the route in both directions Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes roughly three kilometres southwest of the ramp to Highway 1.

READ MORE: Expect delays on Coquihalla Highway because of lane closures, repair work: Ministry of Transportation

DriveBC called the crash “serious,” and have since provided a detour to passenger vehicles via Lac Le Jeune Road.

Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 5A south.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 – CLOSED south of #Kamloops due to a serious vehicle incident, assessment in progress. Expect heavy delays, detour is available, more info: https://t.co/IyTM0BNtXj — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 5, 2019

No details are available yet about the number of vehicles involved or if there are any injuries.

Kamloops RCMP said more information would be coming later Friday.

Global News has also reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for comment.

More to come…

WATCH: (Aired May 17) Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents