Features
July 5, 2019 7:23 pm

‘We hold out hope for a little more time’: Dying man’s wish to marry his bride comes true

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A Calgary couple discovered what love at first sight feels like. A beautiful wedding made it official this week. But their “happily ever after” won't be as long as they had hoped for. Jill Croteau reports.

A A

It’s a pledge as part of many peoples’ wedding vows: “in sickness and in health.” Those words carried such gravity for Gregg Stevenson and Jenny Morgans.

“We met online on one of those cheesy dating sites,” Jenny said. “He saw me walk up the stairs and knew right then and there — that was it.”

The two had fallen in love and Jenny’s three children embraced Gregg. The family was ready to make it official and Gregg proposed after a whirlwind courtship.

Gregg proposing to Jenny.

Courtesy: Daphne Stevenson

“Just to have that kind of openness and love and compassion for somebody, you just don’t think that’s real,” Gregg said.

They committed to sharing the rest of their lives together, they just didn’t know how short forever would be.

“Just knowing I have to leave her. I can’t imagine that day,” Gregg said.

“It tears my heart out, just knowing I’m not going to have her one day.”

Gregg and Jenny meet with a wedding planner.

Jill Croteau/Global News

They didn’t want to wait, because they knew they couldn’t. Gregg, 43, has terminal colorectal cancer. It’s aggressive and he’s been given only months to live.

Jenny and Gregg before the diagnosis.

Courtesy: Jenny Morgans

The couple had planned on a beach wedding in Mexico but given the diagnosis, they had to move up the date and change the location. LP Events planned the dream wedding and organized other generous wedding vendors to donate their talents to the couple’s big day. Photographer Paul McGrath of PMG Image said he didn’t hesitate.

“When this came up there was no questioning whether I was going to be a part of it, I had to be a part of it,” McGrath said. “We don’t know how much time any of us have and they have luxury of knowing which puts things in perspective.”

“It’s tender and beautiful.”

“The thought of being as lucky as I have been just to have her,” Gregg said through tears. “That’s the thankfulness, just to have that person in your life however long, however short.”

Courtesy: Paul McGrath/PMG Image

“He tried to tell me now that there is cancer, this is going to be hard and this is going to be a rough journey… [do] you want to change your mind?” Jenny said.

“I’m like, ‘You don’t get to say those words.’ It didn’t even cross my mind.

“We hold out hope for a little more time that something will buy us more time but the world has a bigger plan for me.”

“He was brought to my life for a reason.”

Jenny, Gregg, and her three children.

Courtesy: Paul McGrath/PMG Image

The journey ahead for the couple will be challenging. Friends have arranged a fundraiser to support the couple as they share precious time together.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bride
Calgary bride and groom terminal cancer
Calgary couple terminal cancer diagnosis
Calgary couple wedding terminal cancer
final wish
Groom
jenny & gregg
Terminal Cancer
Wedding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.