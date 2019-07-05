‘We hold out hope for a little more time’: Dying man’s wish to marry his bride comes true

It’s a pledge as part of many peoples’ wedding vows: “in sickness and in health.” Those words carried such gravity for Gregg Stevenson and Jenny Morgans.

“We met online on one of those cheesy dating sites,” Jenny said. “He saw me walk up the stairs and knew right then and there — that was it.”

The two had fallen in love and Jenny’s three children embraced Gregg. The family was ready to make it official and Gregg proposed after a whirlwind courtship.

“Just to have that kind of openness and love and compassion for somebody, you just don’t think that’s real,” Gregg said.

They committed to sharing the rest of their lives together, they just didn’t know how short forever would be.

“Just knowing I have to leave her. I can’t imagine that day,” Gregg said.

“It tears my heart out, just knowing I’m not going to have her one day.”

They didn’t want to wait, because they knew they couldn’t. Gregg, 43, has terminal colorectal cancer. It’s aggressive and he’s been given only months to live.

The couple had planned on a beach wedding in Mexico but given the diagnosis, they had to move up the date and change the location. LP Events planned the dream wedding and organized other generous wedding vendors to donate their talents to the couple’s big day. Photographer Paul McGrath of PMG Image said he didn’t hesitate.

“When this came up there was no questioning whether I was going to be a part of it, I had to be a part of it,” McGrath said. “We don’t know how much time any of us have and they have luxury of knowing which puts things in perspective.”

“It’s tender and beautiful.”

“The thought of being as lucky as I have been just to have her,” Gregg said through tears. “That’s the thankfulness, just to have that person in your life however long, however short.”

“He tried to tell me now that there is cancer, this is going to be hard and this is going to be a rough journey… [do] you want to change your mind?” Jenny said.

“I’m like, ‘You don’t get to say those words.’ It didn’t even cross my mind.

“We hold out hope for a little more time that something will buy us more time but the world has a bigger plan for me.”

“He was brought to my life for a reason.”

The journey ahead for the couple will be challenging. Friends have arranged a fundraiser to support the couple as they share precious time together.