Woman sought in Hamilton, Barrie, Waterloo arrested in Kitchener hotel
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a woman at a Kitchener hotel on Thursday who was wanted in three jurisdictions across the province.
Police say that members of its emergency response team executed the warrant at 7:30 p.m. at a hotel on Weber Street.
They say there was no concern for public safety in connection to the arrest.
The 26-year-old woman is facing charges in Waterloo, Hamilton and Barrie.
