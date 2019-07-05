Woman sought in Hamilton, Barrie, Waterloo arrested in Kitchener hotel

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a woman at a Kitchener hotel on Thursday who was wanted in three jurisdictions across the province.

Police say that members of its emergency response team executed the warrant at 7:30 p.m. at a hotel on Weber Street.

They say there was no concern for public safety in connection to the arrest.

The 26-year-old woman is facing charges in Waterloo, Hamilton and Barrie.