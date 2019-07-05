Intense blast of summer heat stretches from Ontario to Nova Scotia

A blanket of heavy heat is hanging over most of Eastern Canada, with record-breaking temperatures in the Maritimes.

As of Friday afternoon, Environment Canada heat warnings were in place in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, southern Quebec and a huge swath of Ontario.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said humidity values have exceeded 40 in some areas.

Our bodies are “especially susceptible” to the high temperatures because it’s the first intense heat of the season, he said.

“For places like Toronto, this is the first 30-degree day of the year,” Farnell said. “The heat is especially intense when combined with these high humidity levels. The combination of lush vegetation and wet ground from a rainy spring is making it feel that much more tropical.”

Moncton, Fredericton and Halifax broke records for July 5 with temperatures in the low 30s C — and could do it on Saturday as well, Farnell said.

Friday’s heat didn’t extend to all of the Atlantic provinces — St. John’s, N.L., had a high of 13 C.

For those looking for a break from the strong heat and humidity, help is on the way.

A cold front and thunderstorms are poised to make their way through Quebec and Southern Ontario on Saturday, and Atlantic Canada on Sunday, Farnell said.

“Behind the front, cooler air and lower humidity levels will move in for a few days,” he said.