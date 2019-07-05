Environment Canada issues heat warning for Peterborough and surrounding area

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for all of central Ontario including the Peterborough area, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton Highlands.

The warning issued around 10:50 a.m. Friday says a hot and humid air mass will remain in place into Saturday. Daytime maximum temperatures will be in the low 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 40 C on Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Heat alerts in effect across southern Ontario

Overnight temperatures will remain near 20 C, the statement says.

Environment Canada says on Saturday, temperatures will remain near 30 C with humidex values in the upper 30 C. However, a cold front will move in and bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the remainder of the weekend.

In Peterborough, the One Roof Community Centre which assists the homeless is extending its hours from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday. A mobile water station from Peterborough Utilities Group is located at Mayor Diane Therrien’s parking spot at City Hall at 500 George St. North until Sunday.

WATCH: July heat in Peterborough – how residents are coping.