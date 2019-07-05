Cobourg man facing drug-related charges after cocaine found in vehicle: Northumberland OPP

A Cobourg man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation that involved several police services.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers approached a man on Thursday as he was entering a vehicle at a business on County Road 28.

OPP say he was arrested after allegedly driving while prohibited and that during the arrest, a quantity of cocaine was reportedly located on the man.

Further investigation, which included municipal police in Port Hope and Cobourg, led to search warrants being executed on the vehicle and the man’s residence, police say. According to police, officers seized 28 grams of cocaine and impounded two vehicles.

Trevor McVety, 45, of Cobourg, has been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine), possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He is scheduled for a court appearance in Cobourg on Aug. 7.

