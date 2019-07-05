London’s real estate market cools off as temperatures heat up

The London area real estate market isn’t as hot as the weather, but overall numbers for 2019 look promising, says the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors.

According to the association, 1,050 homes were sold in the region in June, down 9.6 per cent from May and 1.3 per cent from June 2018.

Despite the slump in sales, the association said that year-to-date sales are up three per cent from the same time last year.

The number of listings also took a slight dip from May, with 1,463 new listings in June.

In June, the average home price in London and the surrounding area was $403,382, and the median number of days a house stayed on the market was 10, the association said.