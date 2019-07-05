Nova Scotia firefighters head to Ontario to battle wildfires

Nova Scotia is answering the call to help fight wildfires in northern Ontario.

A 21-person crew left Halifax early on Friday morning and will spend the next two to three weeks on the fire line near Thunder Bay.

Nova Scotia’s assistance was requested through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Current fire conditions in Nova Scotia allow for resources to be shared, according to the province’s Department of Lands and Forestry.

The deployment comes after 21 firefighters were sent to help fight wildfires in Alberta in May.