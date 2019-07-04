Brayden Schenn returning home to give Saskatoon glimpse of Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn is bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Saskatoon.

The coveted trophy is scheduled to make an brief appearance at a press event on Friday, July 5, at Fire Station No. 1.

He will be joined by his father Jeff Schenn, who is a battalion chief with the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Brayden played with the Saskatoon Contacts, of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, and was with the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades during the 2010-11 season.

The Stanley Cup came to Saskatoon last August, thanks to Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson.

St. Louis won the 2019 Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins in June. This was the first time the Blues have won the trophy in the franchise’s 52-year history.

Saskatchewan players Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz were also on the winning team’s roster.

The other two champions are expected to bring the Stanley Cup to the legislative building in Regina on July 6.