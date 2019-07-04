Police looking for suspect and Good Samaritan after assault in Port Dover

Police say they’re looking for a man believed to have assaulted a woman at a park in Norfolk County last Friday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they got a late night call for a reported assault near Park Street in Port Dover, the area in which the female was believed to have been walking through earlier that evening.

Investigators say the woman was approached and assaulted by an unknown male. The suspect later fled in an unknown direction after a “Good Samaritan” came to the victim’s aid.

“I can tell you that the victim did receive minor injuries,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Periscope video on Twitter, “It was a warm night between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. at night, so there was a lot of different people walking in milling around.

“If anyone saw anything they’re being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment.”

It’s believed the suspect is five-feet-four-inches, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, with dark shoulder length hair and patchy facial hair.

He was wearing a blue jean jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

Police are also seeking the man who aided the woman. The two parted ways after the incident.

Anyone with information can reach OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

