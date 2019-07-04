West Vancouver police investigating booze-fueled youth brawls on Canada Day

West Vancouver police are investigating a booze-fueled brawl involving multiple groups of youth in Ambleside Park on the evening of Canada Day.

According to police, officers were patrolling the park around 8:30 p.m., when they began encountering “unruly crowds” of youth between the ages of 12 and 20, most believed to be from the North Shore.

Many of the estimated 300 youth were drinking alcohol, and offices began seizing liquor and writing tickets, police said.

About 20 minutes later, a struggle broke out when police say a person they’d spotted drinking liquor charged an officer who was questioning them.

“The rest of the group quickly surrounded the officers and began chanting and swearing obscenities, while many filmed the interaction,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a media release.

Police said two officers were assaulted, with one sustaining an injury from being punched in the face.

“Further WVPD officers quickly arrived and helped to move the crowd to the beach area where physical fights continued to break out amongst the group and police again had to intervene to ensure public safety,” said Goodmurphy.

“Due to the violent behavior and sheer size of the unruly crowds, access to Ambleside Park was temporarily shut down, causing traffic issues and preventing families and others from enjoying the festivities at the beach.”

Police said the young people stayed in the area for about three hours before dispersing in the direction of Park Royal Mall, where police said they observed further violent incidents.

According to police, two people were arrested for assault and released pending further investigation.

