Foundry Penticton, a wide-ranging health centre for youth, opens its doors

A wide-ranging health centre in the South Okanagan that focuses on helping young people and their families opened its doors on Thursday.

Foundry Penticton is the eighth expansion of B.C.’s mental health and substance use network.

The network is part of A Pathway to Hope, the province’s recently launched roadmap for improving care for mental health and addictions.

READ MORE: Kelowna man who lost two sons to suicide speaks out about mental health

The centre, located at 501 Main Street, will provide youth in the area to with increased access to mental health services.

“Foundry centres provide a safe and judgment-free environment where youth can feel comfortable asking for help and accessing the services they need,” said Judy Darcy, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions.

“With the opening of Foundry Penticton, young people in the Okanagan have access to another one-stop shop, in addition to Foundry Kelowna, to receive the important services they need to not only survive, but thrive.”

WATCH: (Aired Sept. 22, 2017) The Foundry North Shore youth centre finally opens up

The provincial government says the Penticton location, as with all Foundry centres, offers increased access to co-ordinated health and wellness services and support.

According to the government, Foundry Penticton will initially offer walk-in primary care, peer support, walk-in counselling, mental health services, housing and employment supports, legal advocacy and substance-use counselling.

The government noted that more services will be added in time, including a sexual health clinic, income assistance and access to opioid agonist therapy.

READ MORE: Ride Don’t Hide raises thousands for mental health in the Okanagan

“Mental health, youth justice and social workers are available on the second floor of the Foundry so that youth can get the medical care and counselling they need on the first floor and see our staff for extra support upstairs,” said Katrine Conroy, minister of children and family development.

“Being part of the Foundry hub ensures health professionals are co-located and can meet with the youth’s counsellor, social or outreach worker, providing a safety net of services that youth need.”

WATCH: (Aired June 26, 2019) B.C. announces new program to assist people with mental health challenges

The government says Foundry Penticton will be operated by OneSky Community Resources. The total project cost for Foundry Penticton is $1.2 million and includes $200,000 in government funding, $400,000 from donations and grants through the Foundry provincial network, and $600,000 secured by OneSky Community Resources.

Other Foundry locations are located in Vancouver (Granville and the North Shore), Kelowna, Campbell River, Prince George, Abbotsford and Victoria. An additional three centres are in development in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, Richmond and Terrace.