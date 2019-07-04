Winnipeg
July 4, 2019 12:25 pm

41-year-old charged in 2018 fatal collision at Lagimodere and Bishop Grandin

By Global News

A cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near Bishop Grandin Boulevard in Sept. 2018.

Michael Draven/Global Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a 41-year-old man in a September 2018 crash that left a cyclist dead.

The collision happened on Sept. 4, 2018 at Laigmodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Police said a semi-truck failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, striking and killing a cyclist.

A 41-year-old Brandon man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He has been released on a promise to appear.

