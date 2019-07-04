Crime
July 4, 2019 1:05 pm

Police searching for suspect following reported laptop, iPad theft in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged theft at a Barrie store.

Police are searching for a suspect after a laptop computer and an iPad Pro were reportedly stolen from a store in Barrie on June 16.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police were called to a business on Maple Avenue, officers say, after it was believed that a man in the store had stolen a laptop and an iPad.

While officers investigated the alleged theft, police say the suspect visited a business nearby and allegedly tried to sell the items.

According to police, a store employee suspected the items were stolen and seized them.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a blue-and-white striped golf shirt, dark-coloured pants and a grey baseball hat with black writing on the front at the time of the alleged theft, police say.

In surveillance photos, the suspect is also wearing sunglasses and is with a second man, who was carrying a backpack, police add. The second man appears to have thinning brown hair and a receding hairline.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Miller of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2716, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

