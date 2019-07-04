Hamilton police looking for man after several alleged ‘indecent acts’ in Westdale

Hamilton police are expressing concern over a number of indecent acts in the Westdale area over the last few months.

In a release on Thursday morning, police said “several indecent acts” have taken place in the city’s northwest.

Investigators said they have “determined the incidents share similarities,” including a man hiding behind bushes and vehicles, masturbating.

“The male has not made any attempts to draw attention to himself or to physically make contact with the witnesses,” police say.

The suspect in the incidents has been described as between 35 and 50 years of age with a stocky build and short hair.

Police are informing the public to use 911 should they witness a similar indecent act in public.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed a public indecent act recently can call Hamilton police at 905-546-3833 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

