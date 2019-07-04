Fatal Grey County crash leaves vehicle underwater

Police in Grey County are investigating after a vehicle was found submerged in water, with a person dead inside, following a crash on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Grey Road 25, west of Highway 6, for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

They arrived on scene east of Chesley to find the vehicle submerged in water. The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

