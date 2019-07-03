Washington state residents praise Canada after BC air tankers help douse fire

The BC Wildfire Service sent in air support to battle a blaze that’s burning in Washington state.

#Breaking @BCGovFireInfo is assisting US fire officials with a new 80 hectare wildfire 20 kilometres south of the Canada-US border near #Oroville . BCWS sending air tankers and the bird dog. The smoke is visible from Osoyoos. (photo contributed by Chad Collington) pic.twitter.com/rL3xWr7VIM — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 3, 2019

Called the Swanson Mill Fire, the 80-hectare (200 acres) wildfire is burning near Oroville, and is approximately 20 kilometres from the B.C.-Washington border. Smoke from the fire can be seen in Osoyoos.

When Washington state residents saw Canadian air tankers actioning the fire, they took to social media to say, “Thanks Canada!”

Sarah Spence posted, “Thanks Canada! Rocks stars!”

Luca and Brandye Diehl wrote, “They were so calm and cool over the radio and dominated! So thankful for them!”

“They’re always there for us, eh?” posted Patti Garrett.

BC Wildfire is sent three planes: Two air tankers and a bird dog.

Washington State Wildfire has sent in planes to combat the fire, and several helicopters have begun bucketing the blaze.

UPDATE | #SwansonMillFire | WA | Live Coverage

* Clearing 2 rotors

* Tanker 449 ready to drop, 447 is 5 mins out

* 4 Fire Bosses going to do a scoop and hold

* IC calling for 2 add'l dozers

* Aircraft also working W side of Hwy 97#WAwildfires#FireSeason2019

1636 PDT — NW Fire Blog (@nwfireblog) July 3, 2019

More photos of the #SwansonMillFire burning 20 kilometres south of the border along O'Neil Road between #Tonasket and #Oroville . BCWS is providing air support. The smoke is highly visible from #OsoyoosBC (photos submitted by Leah Palmer) @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/BI43H45GPn — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 3, 2019

Watching the planes fill up with water so they can try and contain the #fire burning between #oroville and #tonasket pic.twitter.com/woxz9CxzMP — Brittany Hudson (@HudsonBrittXoXo) July 3, 2019