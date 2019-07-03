Wildfire
July 3, 2019 7:35 pm
Updated: July 3, 2019 8:15 pm

Washington state residents praise Canada after BC air tankers help douse fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Swanson Mill fire is burning north between Oroville and Tonasket along the east side of Highway 97. Several helicopters and fireboss airplanes have been called in to douse the flames.

A A

The BC Wildfire Service sent in air support to battle a blaze that’s burning in Washington state.

READ MORE: With extreme wildfires here to stay, B.C. launches guide on how to get ready

Called the Swanson Mill Fire, the 80-hectare (200 acres) wildfire is burning near Oroville, and is approximately 20 kilometres from the B.C.-Washington border. Smoke from the fire can be seen in Osoyoos.

When Washington state residents saw Canadian air tankers actioning the fire, they took to social media to say, “Thanks Canada!”

Sarah Spence posted, “Thanks Canada! Rocks stars!”

Luca and Brandye Diehl wrote, “They were so calm and cool over the radio and dominated! So thankful for them!”

“They’re always there for us, eh?” posted Patti Garrett.

BC Wildfire is sent three planes: Two air tankers and a bird dog.

WATCH: (June 23, 2019) Crews tackle wildfire north of Horseshoe Bay

 

Washington wildfire Swanson Mill Fire 1
Washington wildfire Swanson Mill Fire 2
Washington wildfire Swanson Mill Fire 3
Washington wildfire Swanson Mill Fire 4

Washington State Wildfire has sent in planes to combat the fire, and several helicopters have begun bucketing the blaze.

For more on fires in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, click here and here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
air support services
BC Wildfire Service
Oroville
osoyoos
Washington
Washington State
Wildfire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.