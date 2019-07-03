Washington state residents praise Canada after BC air tankers help douse fire
The BC Wildfire Service sent in air support to battle a blaze that’s burning in Washington state.
Called the Swanson Mill Fire, the 80-hectare (200 acres) wildfire is burning near Oroville, and is approximately 20 kilometres from the B.C.-Washington border. Smoke from the fire can be seen in Osoyoos.
When Washington state residents saw Canadian air tankers actioning the fire, they took to social media to say, “Thanks Canada!”
Sarah Spence posted, “Thanks Canada! Rocks stars!”
Luca and Brandye Diehl wrote, “They were so calm and cool over the radio and dominated! So thankful for them!”
“They’re always there for us, eh?” posted Patti Garrett.
BC Wildfire is sent three planes: Two air tankers and a bird dog.
Washington State Wildfire has sent in planes to combat the fire, and several helicopters have begun bucketing the blaze.
