1 arrested following Toronto City Hall lockdown after man with gun seen in area: police

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he was seen with a gun in the area of Toronto City Hall, causing a lockdown of the building.

Officers responded to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Elizabeth and Dundas streets.

Police said two men were walking down the street towards the city hall area when one was seen dropping a gun on the sidewalk.

Investigators said there was an altercation between the two men outside a nearby building.

Police have arrested one man, while the other reportedly escaped. A gun was also recovered.

City hall was placed on lockdown while police searched the area for the second suspect.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

PERSON WITH A GUN:

Elizabeth St + Dundas St

**2:45 pm**

-The man police were searching for has fled

-He is believed to have gotten into a car

-Likely a taxi or Uber

-1 male is already in custody

-Firearm recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 3, 2019