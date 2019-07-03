1 arrested following Toronto City Hall lockdown after man with gun seen in area: police
Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he was seen with a gun in the area of Toronto City Hall, causing a lockdown of the building.
Officers responded to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Elizabeth and Dundas streets.
Police said two men were walking down the street towards the city hall area when one was seen dropping a gun on the sidewalk.
Investigators said there was an altercation between the two men outside a nearby building.
Police have arrested one man, while the other reportedly escaped. A gun was also recovered.
City hall was placed on lockdown while police searched the area for the second suspect.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.
