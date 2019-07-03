No licence needed on Saskatchewan’s free fishing weekend in July

Opportunity is right around the corner for people who’ve always wanted to try fishing as a new outdoor activity.

July 13 and 14 marks another annual summer free fishing weekend in Saskatchewan to promote the province’s many angling opportunities.

This means everyone, including visitors, can fish in Saskatchewan on the weekend without having to buy a licence.

“Free fishing weekend is a great opportunity for families and visitors to make summer memories at one of our province’s many lakes,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said Wednesday in a press release.

“And Saskatchewan offers some of the best freshwater fishing in the world.”

The first free fishing weekend in Saskatchewan was held in the summer of 1989, according to the ministry.

Anyone planning to take part is reminded by the ministry that all other fishing regulations, including possession limits, remain in effect.

Free fishing weekend does not apply in national parks.

On average, roughly 250,000 people sport fish in Saskatchewan each year, including over 50,000 out-of-province anglers, ministry officials said.