Heat warnings issued for Ottawa, Brockville areas

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Ottawa and Brockville areas, advising that temperatures will stay toasty until Friday night.

The heat event this week will bring daytime temperatures near 31 C, but it will feel close to 40 with the humidity, according to the weather agency’s advisory.

WATCH (June 1, 2019): What Canadians can expect for summer 2019



Don’t expect much relief from the “hot and air mass” overnight, as temperatures will remain near 20 C, Environment Canada added.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” the agency cautioned, noting it issues heat warnings when “very high temperatures or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

READ MORE: Montreal summer temperatures soar — but won’t break records

Identical heat warnings have also been issued for the Prescott and Russell and Cornwall-Morrisburg areas.

Residents in, south and east of the national capital, can expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels as of Friday night when a cold front is expected to roll in.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, individuals living with a chronic illness and people who work or exercise outdoors are at greater risk of being affected by extreme heat, according to the advisory.