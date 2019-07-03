Morphine, cocaine, heroin seized, 5 arrested in drug busts in Bancroft: OPP

Five people face drug-related charges following two drugs busts in the Town of Bancroft in late June.

Bancroft OPP say around 3 a.m. on June 20, officers executed drug warrants at two locations on Woodview Lane, about 105 kilometres north of Peterborough. They seized alleged stolen items along with morphine, cocaine, cannabis products, heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The investigation — which led to the arrest of four adults and a youth — involved the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team, Tactics Response Unit and Canine Unit.

Facing charges are:

Gordy Armstrong, 23, of Faraday Township, and Julia Hunt, 38, of the Town of Bancroft, are each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (heroin, cocaine, opioid) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Jody Dejong, 35, of Bancroft, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Ashley Shaw, 29, of Bancroft Ont., was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (opioid) and failure to comply with a recognizance.

A 15-year-old male was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a sentence. His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All the accused were scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on June 21.

