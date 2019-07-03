Crime
July 3, 2019 11:15 am

OPP search for missing 41-year-old woman from Alliston, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Nottawasaga OPP are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on June 25 in Alliston, Ont.

Nottawasaga OPP are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman who was last seen in Alliston, Ont., on June 25.

She has blond curly hair with light grey in it that hangs past her shoulders, officers said, and is known to frequent the Barrie and Bradford areas, as well as York Region.

At this time, police are not concerned for Baird’s safety, officers say, but would like to confirm her whereabouts and well-being.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

