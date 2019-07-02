Talk to the Experts
July 2, 2019 6:21 pm

July 6 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By 630CHED

MacMillan Estate Planning will be on Talk to the Experts Saturday at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: MacMillan Estate Planning
The MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy Seminar…Tuesday, July 23rd.
Trust and Estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan presents strategies that put YOU in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come. Key topics include minimizing tax…protecting your wealth… and keeping family harmony intact.

Register online at MacMillanEstate.com
MacMillan Estate Planning…excelling in life and legacy planning for over 20 Years.

