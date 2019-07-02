Man killed in dirt bike accident in Cavan Monaghan Township

A man from Peel Region has died from injuries sustained in a dirt bike collision in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Peterborough police said it happened on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. on Fire Route 101, south of Fire Route 2.

The lone male rider was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

Police say he died in hospital.

He’s identified as Olexandr Prokopenko, 49, of Peel Region.