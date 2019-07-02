Canada
July 2, 2019 3:25 pm

Man killed in dirt bike accident in Cavan Monaghan Township

By Videographer, Backup News & Sports Anchor  Global News

Peterborough police say a 49-year-old man died after he was ejected from his dirt bike on July 1.

Harrison Perkins
A A

A man from Peel Region has died from injuries sustained in a dirt bike collision in Cavan Monaghan Township.

Peterborough police said it happened on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. on Fire Route 101, south of Fire Route 2.

READ MORE: Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Peterborough’s west-end

The lone male rider was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

Police say he died in hospital.

He’s identified as Olexandr Prokopenko, 49, of Peel Region.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cavan Monaghan Township
Collision
Crime
dead
Death
dirt bike
Fatal
Olexandr Prokopenko
Peterborough
Peterborough Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.