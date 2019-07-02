Winnipegger busted for impaired driving by Ontario police

A Winnipeg driver is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in downtown Kenora, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they pulled over the vehicle, after a complaint of erratic driving, around midnight on Canada Day.

READ MORE: Day-drinking results in impaired charges for Winnipeg driver

The driver, 22-year-old Winnipegger Lovepreet Boparai, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, and will be appearing in court on July 25.

WATCH: How many drinks is too many under new impaired driving rules?