Nighttime podcast recap: The story of Holly Bartlett

In this episode of the Nighttime podcast, host Jordan Bonaparte is joined by Maggie Rahr (host of What Happened to Holly Bartlett) for a discussion about the case of Holly Bartlett, who was found unconscious under the MacKay Bridge in Halifax, N.S., in March 2010.

In life, Bartlett was a conqueror.

Born with a condition that would lead to complete vision loss, she refused to allow her blindness to prevent her from living life to the fullest.

Bartlett had an active social life, a career, an education and a network of friends and family that looked to her as an inspiration.

READ MORE: External review confirms 2010 death of Holly Bartlett was accidental

But all the good things that were happening in Bartlett’s life came to a screeching halt on a cold night in March 2010.

After spending a night out with friends to celebrate her upcoming graduation, Bartlett was found unconscious under the MacKay Bridge on March 27, 2010 and died in hospital the next day.

The Halifax police investigation at the time concluded the 31-year-old woman had become disoriented after leaving a taxi in the early morning hours and fell 10 metres off a concrete abutment.

However, Bartlett’s friends, family and supporters have been very vocal about their dissatisfaction with the police investigation into her death.

Links: Nightcap post-show episode (Patreon exclusive): patreon.com/nighttimepodcast Maggie Rahr: https://twitter.com/MaggieRahr What Happened to Holly Bartlett podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/what-happened-to-holly-bartlett/id1454522014 What Happened to Holly Bartlett documentary: :https://www.ami.ca/category/2910/season Credits: Musical theme — Swans by Vox Somnia: https://voxsomniamusic.bandcamp.com/ Ambient theme — Spooky Ambience by Paragon Cause: https://paragoncause.bandcamp.com/

Contact

The views, information and opinions expressed during Nighttime podcast are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Nighttime podcast and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Nighttime podcast. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

We LOVE that you are loving the “Nighttime” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Nighttime” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Nighttime” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.