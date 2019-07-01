World
July 1, 2019 8:45 pm

Texas woman admits she addressed package bombs to Obama, Texas governor

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., about the administration's approach to counterterrorism campaign.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
A Houston-area woman had admitted that she addressed package bombs to former president Barack Obama, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Social Security Administration.

Julia Ann Poff pleaded guilty in a Houston federal court Monday to transporting explosives with intent to kill, injure or intimidate. Although the plea related directly to the package she addressed to Obama in October 2016, prosecutors say the 47-year-old Brookshire woman’s plea deal also acknowledges mailing similar packages to Abbott and the Social Security Administration.

All of the packages contained improvised booby traps that postal authorities intercepted and rendered harmless with no injuries.

Poff could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison and fined up to $250,000. Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 18.

