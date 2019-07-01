Three people found after search and rescue near Postill Lake

Three people who got lost in the wilderness near Postill Lake have been found after taking a late-night drive on Sunday.

Early on Monday morning, RCMP and Kelowna Search and Rescue went to the Postill Lake area to look for the group, who got their vehicle stuck on the side of the road.

After stranding their vehicle, the three walked away to try to find help. Unfortunately for them, they were walking in the wrong direction.

They found themselves in a clear-cut on the edge of a swamp.

Kelowna Search and Rescue along with an RCMP helicopter found the group at 1 p.m. on Monday.