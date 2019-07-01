Queen’s Park Canada Day picnic held by Liberal MPP may have breached elections rules

Mitzie Hunter, the Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood is coming under fire for a picnic she held Monday at Queen’s Park to celebrate Canada Day.

In a news release announcing the event last week Hunter said, “The Ontario Liberal Party is creating a space for all Ontarians to gather and celebrate this amazing country and the multicultural mosaic of our communities.”

The event featured at least one sponsor, Paramount Fine Foods.

But, under election rules in the province, sponsorship and donations to political events are prohibited.

The picnic comes after Premier Doug Ford’s government opted to cancel Canada Day celebrations at Queen’s Park for the first time in over 50 years.

The government said some of the funds usually spent on the event were instead redirected towards providing free tickets to 5000 Ontarians to attractions across the province for Canada Day celebrations.

“Well this is the people’s picnic and it’s being put on by the Liberal Caucus and I’m a member of the caucus and it’s an opportunity for families to come down and to enjoy the front lawn of Queens Park,” Hunter told Global News when asked about the possible breach.

“We do have Paramount Fine Foods that brought two ice cream trucks down and they’re located across the street and people are enjoying free ice cream all day,” she continued.

“I just know that this is an opportunity for families to come down and to enjoy Canada Day at Queen’s Park. A permit was obtained for everyone to be here and that’s exactly what’s exactly happening today

Brian Johns, Ontario Liberal Party President told Global News in a statement Monday, “The Canada Day Queen’s Park Celebration is not an Ontario Liberal Party event. MPP Hunter lead this initiative to bring to fruition.

“Much like most Liberal MPPs across the province today, their leadership and support allowed for many community celebrations across the province.”

Ford’s office also released a statement Monday about the picnic.

Spokesperson Laryssa Waler wrote in part, “Ms. Hunter knew full well that advertisements were misleading her supporters.”

“Despite her claims, it is safe to say she was not granted permission to use the grounds for her partisan purposes — as that is against Queen’s Park rules,” Waler continued. “In terms of any allegations she broke the Election Finance Act, we will leave that up to Chief Electoral Officer to determine; and determine how, if at all, that could impact her leadership bid.