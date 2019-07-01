Canada Day underway in the Okanagan
A A
Monday marked Canada’s 152nd birthday, and people in the Okanagan are out celebrating in numbers.
If you want to enjoy the festivities, check out the link below so you don’t miss any fun no matter where you are in the Southern Interior.
READ MORE: A list of Canada Day celebrations in B.C.’s Southern Interior
Be sure to tweet your favourite Canada Day moments to us at @GlobalOkanagan, and stop by the Global Okanagan tent, right by the dolphins water fountain on Water Street in Kelowna.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.