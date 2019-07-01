Canada Day underway in the Okanagan

Monday marked Canada’s 152nd birthday, and people in the Okanagan are out celebrating in numbers.

#globalnews#globalokanagan#canadaday#kelowna long lines at the Global Okanagan booth on Canada Day festivities in Kelowna pic.twitter.com/SY3BP2vSjr — Christian Sobon (@Chrischbc) July 1, 2019

If you want to enjoy the festivities, check out the link below so you don’t miss any fun no matter where you are in the Southern Interior.

It is crazy busy at the Global Okanaga booth. #Globalokanagan#festvalskelowna pic.twitter.com/43cQKFwfZi — Joy (@JWinterlik) July 1, 2019