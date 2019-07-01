Ontario Provincial Police investigating after body found in Trent River

OPP are investigating after a male body was found in Trent River on Monday morning.

The Quinte West detatchment of the OPP, Quinte West Fire department, as well as Hastings Quinte EMS responded to the mouth of the Trent River for a report of a person in the water around 5:30 on Monday morning.

An adult male was found without any vital signs.

More to come…

