Canada
July 1, 2019 2:41 pm

Ontario Provincial Police investigating after body found in Trent River

By Videographer  Global News

An adult male was found without any vital signs in the Trent River Monday morning, police say.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
OPP are investigating after a male body was found in Trent River on Monday morning.

The Quinte West detatchment of the OPP, Quinte West Fire department, as well as Hastings Quinte EMS responded to the mouth of the Trent River for a report of a person in the water around 5:30 on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Body found in Trent River north of Campbellford

An adult male was found without any vital signs.

More to come…

WATCH: (May 28, 2019) Body found in Trent River north of Campbellford

