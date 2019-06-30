Saxophonist in Oregon serenades cows with moo-sical performance

A man learning to play the saxophone got to try out his musical chops for a group of unlikely music lovers.

Rick Herrmann told Buzzfeed News it was his wife’s idea to try out his skills for some cows.

“First of all, I love cows. I spent my summers on a dairy farm,” he told Buzzfeed. “I had a feeling they’d come up if I started to play.”

He said he began to learn how to play the instrument about seven months ago. It was a dream of his for years, and he decided it was time to try.

READ MORE: Calgary woman starts food bank for homeless people’s pets — ‘That’s really helpful’

Video shows Herrmann beginning to play his rendition of Isn’t She Lovely and cows in the distant can be seen making their way towards him.

The Oregon dad then changes to Careless Whisper, which he says is the song everyone first learns on the instrument.

He then moves on to playing Tequila at the end, and a neighbour is heard finishing the chorus with a shout of “Tequila!” causing Herrmann to smile to the camera.

The video was posted to Herrmann’s daughter Erin’s Twitter and Facebook accounts and has since racked up more than 11 million views.

“My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone,” she wrote.

He also uploaded it to his Instagram account, where it’s received more than 12,000 likes and almost 900 comments.

Herrmann told Fox 12 he didn’t expect the response, but because he had started playing saxophone to “make people happy,” he appreciated the reactions the video has gotten.

READ MORE: Move over Knickers, California’s ‘ginormous’ Cowboy the cow may have you beat

“It just seemed to resonate with so many people. So many people said they had a hard day and they watched it and it put a smile on their face,” he said.

The relatively new musician added that if people are interested in learning the instrument, they should try Careless Whisper and Tequila.