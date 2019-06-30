Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by truck in Pitt Meadows

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after getting hit by a pickup truck in Pitt Meadows Sunday.

RCMP confirmed the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the marked crosswalk at of Harris Road and 122 Avenue.

Police didn’t know if it was a male or female who was struck.

Investigators were seen investigating the pickup truck at the scene of the crash.

RCMP couldn’t say for sure whether the driver stayed at the scene or was co-operating with the investigation.

Traffic was blocked on Harris Road in both directions between 122 Avenue and 124 Avenue for several hours while police investigated.