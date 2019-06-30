Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday.
Police said officers responded to a call at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road North and Votten Street East.
Officers arrived on scene and found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Peel paramedics said they transferred an adult male to hospital.
Police said the driver remained on scene.
The intersection was closed a police investigated, but the roads have since been reopened.
