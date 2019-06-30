Canada
June 30, 2019 9:28 am
Updated: June 30, 2019 9:36 am

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road North and Votten Street East.

Officers arrived on scene and found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Peel police investigating fatal stabbing in Brampton

Peel paramedics said they transferred an adult male to hospital.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The intersection was closed a police investigated, but the roads have since been reopened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton pedestrian Struk
Kennedy Road North
Pedestrian Struck
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police
Votten Street East

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.