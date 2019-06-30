Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a call at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Kennedy Road North and Votten Street East.

Officers arrived on scene and found the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Peel police investigating fatal stabbing in Brampton

Peel paramedics said they transferred an adult male to hospital.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The intersection was closed a police investigated, but the roads have since been reopened.

UPDATE:

– Collision has been cleared from roadway.

– Victim is still considered to be in life-threatening condition at a trauma centre.

– Witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or provide information through Crime Stoppers. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 30, 2019

COLLISION:

– Kennedy Rd N/Vodden St E #Brampton

– Pedestrian struck by vehicle

– Being transported to a trauma centre by @Peel_Paramedics with life threatening injuries

– Driver has remained on scene

– Intersection is closed

– Call received at 3:41 a.m.

– PR19-0238571

– MCB inv — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 30, 2019