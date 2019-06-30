Man dies following motorcycle collision in Mapleton: OPP
OPP say a 55-year-old man from Moorefield, Ont. has died following a motorcycle collision in Mapleton Township near Drayton.
The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on the 12th Line south of Wellington Road 11.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-(888)-310-1122.
