Boating advisory lifted: Calgarians can hit the Bow and Elbow rivers again

Due to improved conditions and to support “economic recovery,” the city of Calgary lifted the boating advisory for the Bow and Elbow rivers on June 28.

It’s the first time people can resume normal activities on the water since the advisory was issued on June 20.

The city reminded boaters to exercise caution in and around Harvie Passage because the boom upstream is out of place.

The Glenmore Reservoir opened for “recreational use” on Saturday.

“A lifted advisory does not remove the need for caution on the Bow and Elbow rivers, and all other waterways,” the city said in a news release. “As always, Calgarians are reminded to use caution and be prepared for anything on the water.”

This means wearing life jackets and not tying watercraft together, among other rules that will be enforced by police and bylaw officers.