18-year-old found dead on Mantario Trail

Falcon Lake RCMP say an 18-year-old man has died on the Mantario Trail.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Manitoba RCMP received a distress signal from a personal satellite messenger device.

READ MORE: 2 hikers visiting B.C. rescued from West Vancouver mountain trail

Investigators say they determined the 18-year-old hiker from East St. Paul had been dropped off with supplies at the southern trailhead near Caddy Lake earlier in the day.

A helicopter was notified of the signal and flew to the co-ordinates to search for the teen. At around 6 p.m., the helicopter made visual contact with the hiker but could not land due to the terrain.

The pilot noted that the teen was not moving and dispatched emergency medical personnel towards the location to search for him.

READ MORE: Manitoba reopens Mantario Trail after black bear attack

Just before 8 p.m., the teen was located deceased by a search team near the trail on the east side of Marion Lake.

RCMP say an autopsy has been scheduled and that an investigation is ongoing.

The Mantario Trail is located approximately 165 kilometres east of Winnipeg.