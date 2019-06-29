Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport due to hydraulic issues

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing and blew out two tires at New Jersey’s Newark Airport on Saturday, causing the airport briefly to suspend flights, officials said.

Flight 2098 took off from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport bound for Houston and a short time later experienced hydraulic problems, prompting the emergency landing, Scott Ladd, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said in an email.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew of the Airbus A319 reported a brake problem and that two left main tires blew out when landing. Passengers were deplaned via slides, the FAA said in a statement.

“Our pilots reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers, who deplaned using deployed slides after landing,” United Airlines said in a statement, adding that there were 128 customers on board.

There were conflicting reports about injuries, with United Airlines saying no one was injured and Ladd saying a few “minor injuries” were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

On June 15, tires on a United Airlines Boeing 757 blew out as it landed at Newark, causing delays but no injuries.

The runway where the plane landed on Saturday remained closed after the incident, due in part to structural damage, Ladd said.

Flight activity has resumed at #EWR following earlier emergency landing of United plane that forced brief suspension of flights in and out of the airport. All pax deplaned, crews on scene to clear the area. Expect delays and please call your airline for flight status. — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 29, 2019

The incident caused delays of more than an hour for inbound and outbound flights at Newark, according to tracking firm FlightAware.

United said it was making arrangements to get the passengers aboard the plane to their final destinations.