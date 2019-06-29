Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport due to hydraulic issues
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing and blew out two tires at New Jersey’s Newark Airport on Saturday, causing the airport briefly to suspend flights, officials said.
Flight 2098 took off from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport bound for Houston and a short time later experienced hydraulic problems, prompting the emergency landing, Scott Ladd, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said in an email.
READ MORE: Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Hamilton: airport
The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew of the Airbus A319 reported a brake problem and that two left main tires blew out when landing. Passengers were deplaned via slides, the FAA said in a statement.
“Our pilots reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers, who deplaned using deployed slides after landing,” United Airlines said in a statement, adding that there were 128 customers on board.
WATCH: Myanmar national airlines pilot safely lands plane without front wheels
There were conflicting reports about injuries, with United Airlines saying no one was injured and Ladd saying a few “minor injuries” were reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.
READ MORE: Small plane causes traffic chaos, makes emergency landing on Surrey highway
On June 15, tires on a United Airlines Boeing 757 blew out as it landed at Newark, causing delays but no injuries.
The runway where the plane landed on Saturday remained closed after the incident, due in part to structural damage, Ladd said.
The incident caused delays of more than an hour for inbound and outbound flights at Newark, according to tracking firm FlightAware.
United said it was making arrangements to get the passengers aboard the plane to their final destinations.
© 2019 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.