Canada
June 28, 2019 5:44 pm
Updated: June 28, 2019 5:46 pm

Toronto Mayor John Tory takes dip in pool – in his clothes

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Mayor John Tory proceeded to jump into a Toronto pool fully clothed on Friday after finishing off a press conference.

TORONTO – A normally strait-laced Toronto Mayor John Tory beat the heat on Friday by taking a dip in a public outdoor swimming pool – in his clothes.

After giving a speech about the facilities, Tory doffed only his shoes as he did a cannon ball into the pool, much to the delight of youngsters.

Wearing dress pants and his white dress shirt, the mayor also went down a water slide of the west-end venue.

Toronto has 56 outdoor pools and more than 90 splash pads.

The pools will stay open until the Labour Day weekend, while the splash pads will close on Sept. 16.

