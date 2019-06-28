Toronto Mayor John Tory takes dip in pool – in his clothes

TORONTO – A normally strait-laced Toronto Mayor John Tory beat the heat on Friday by taking a dip in a public outdoor swimming pool – in his clothes.

After giving a speech about the facilities, Tory doffed only his shoes as he did a cannon ball into the pool, much to the delight of youngsters.

Wearing dress pants and his white dress shirt, the mayor also went down a water slide of the west-end venue.

Toronto has 56 outdoor pools and more than 90 splash pads.

The pools will stay open until the Labour Day weekend, while the splash pads will close on Sept. 16.