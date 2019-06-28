Man, 73, charged with impaired driving in Midland: Ontario Provincial Police
A 73-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver in the area of Hugel Avenue and First Street in Midland shortly after midnight on Friday, OPP say.
READ MORE: 32-year-old man charged with voyeurism in Midland: Ontario Provincial Police
The Midland man was arrested and charged with impaired operation, refusal to comply with a breath demand, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle with open liquor, driving a vehicle without a validated plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.
The accused was released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 18.
WATCH: Man found guilty of impaired operation of a canoe after fatal incident on Muskoka River
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.