Man, 73, charged with impaired driving in Midland: Ontario Provincial Police

A 73-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver in the area of Hugel Avenue and First Street in Midland shortly after midnight on Friday, OPP say.

The Midland man was arrested and charged with impaired operation, refusal to comply with a breath demand, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle with open liquor, driving a vehicle without a validated plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The accused was released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 18.

