Crime
June 28, 2019 5:19 pm

Man, 73, charged with impaired driving in Midland: Ontario Provincial Police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A 73-year-old Midland man has been charged with impaired driving, OPP say.

Global News File
A A

A 73-year-old man has been charged after officers responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver in the area of Hugel Avenue and First Street in Midland shortly after midnight on Friday, OPP say.

READ MORE: 32-year-old man charged with voyeurism in Midland: Ontario Provincial Police

The Midland man was arrested and charged with impaired operation, refusal to comply with a breath demand, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle with open liquor, driving a vehicle without a validated plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The accused was released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 18.

WATCH: Man found guilty of impaired operation of a canoe after fatal incident on Muskoka River

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Impaired Driving
Midland
Midland crime
Midland impaired driving
Midland news
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.