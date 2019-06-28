Train carrying sulphuric acid derails in tunnel between Ontario and Michigan

A freight train has derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada.

City manager James Freed says the Friday morning wreck involved about 30 to 40 of the train’s cars and caused “significant damage” to the track in Port Huron. It was not clear when the tunnel would reopen. No injuries were reported.

Sarnia Police say that a rail car carrying sulphuric acid was breached in the tunnel. They say they have been told that the sulphuric acid was contained.

Police also said that the public is not currently at any risk of harm.

The train was headed into Michigan at the time of the derailment, which was reported about 5:45 a.m. to Port Huron officials.

The tunnel beneath the St. Clair River connects Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario. It’s operated by Canadian National Railway.

Railway spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Freed says thousands of train cars pass through the tunnel daily. He says trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit.

Transport Canada said on Twitter that it was sending an investigator to the scene, noting “should any safety deficiencies be identified, the department will take appropriate action.”

*With files from Global News