Manitoba man brings measles home from Philippines; fellow travellers in Winnipeg, Vancouver at risk

A man from Winnipeg contracted the measles while he was travelling in the Philippines and brought it home with him, potentially affecting hundreds of people.

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer confirmed Friday that the travel-related case of measles is in Winnipeg.

The man, in his 30s, is recovering in hospital, however, people who travelled on the same flights or were in the same airports have a risk – albeit low – of contracting the virus.

Philippines Airlines flight PR 116 from Manila to Vancouver on June 24;

Vancouver International Airport customs area and baggage area from 5:15 p.m. (Pacific time) to 7 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 24;

WestJet flight WJ 458 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on June 24;

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport arrivals and baggage claim on June 25 from midnight until 2 a.m.;

Assiniboine Clinic on Tuesday, June 25 between 2 and 6 p.m.; and

Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg adult emergency department waiting room on Tuesday, June 25 from about 4:45 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

“Pregnant women, people who have severely compromised immune systems and infants under 12 months of age are at higher risk of complications,” the province said in a release. “Treatment to prevent measles may be recommended for these individuals if given within six days of exposure.”

People or parents of infants in these categories who believe they may have been exposed should contact Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.