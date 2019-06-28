Waterloo police looking for suspects who caused $10,000 damage to Wellesley Arena

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in looking for individuals responsible for causing a significant amount of damage at the Wellesley Arena early Wednesday morning.

They released a 30-second clip on YouTube of a trio who appears to be pushing over a planter outside the arena although that doesn’t show the entire story.

READ MORE: Driver rescued after cement truck plunges into creek in Wellesley

Police say that in total, the suspects caused $10,000 in damages to the facility and the surrounding area.

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.