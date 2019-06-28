Crime
June 28, 2019 1:53 pm

Waterloo police looking for suspects who caused $10,000 damage to Wellesley Arena

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for the suspects in this still.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in looking for individuals responsible for causing a significant amount of damage at the Wellesley Arena early Wednesday morning.

They released a 30-second clip on YouTube of a trio who appears to be pushing over a planter outside the arena although that doesn’t show the entire story.

READ MORE: Driver rescued after cement truck plunges into creek in Wellesley

Police say that in total, the suspects caused $10,000 in damages to the facility and the surrounding area.

They are asking anyone with further information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police
Wellesley
Wellesley arena
Wellesley arena vandalized
Wellesley crime
Wellesley News
Wellesley Township

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.