RCMP release sketch of man believed to have abducted Manitoba teen

Manitoba RCMP have released a sketch of a man they say abducted a Manitoba teen on Sunday.

The girl, 16, was walking her dog on Ste Anne’s Road southeast of Landmark, Man. at about 7 a.m. when a man drove his black pick-up truck beside her and offered her a ride. When she said no, he jumped out of the truck and forced her into it.

The driver continued to Road 45 N. about 2.5 kilometres away and the truck began to slow, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “I think it was getting stuck, on a mud road as it might, I guess, being wet the last few days.”

At this point, the teen managed to jump out of the truck and run to a nearby house. She suffered minor injuries, said police.

Manitoba RCMP were called and detachments from Steinbach, St-Pierre-Jolys and the Police Dog Services unit responded, but weren’t able to find the man or the truck.

The suspect is described as:

male, 18-22 years-old

clean-cut

about 5’8” with a medium build

light-brown complexion

thick and wavy black hair

round face

“He was wearing a blue sweater with a hood which had yellow flame writing on the front. He was wearing shorts that resembled swim shorts with a blue-to-green-to-blue pattern. He might have been wearing sandals,” said RCMP.

The truck is an older model four-door pickup truck, matte black and has a tinted rear window, with no running boards.